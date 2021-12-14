Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. 77,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

