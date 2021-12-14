T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

