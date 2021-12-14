T Kendall Hunt Sells 28,609 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 265,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

