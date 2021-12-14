Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 151,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 909,867 shares.The stock last traded at $46.73 and had previously closed at $45.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

