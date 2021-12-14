Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $23,428,706.10 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $19.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.87. 40,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,382. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

