Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 34,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEGI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.