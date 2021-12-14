Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 34,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEGI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

