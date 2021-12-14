Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.