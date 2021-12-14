Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.24

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 153246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.