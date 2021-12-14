SVB Leerink Weighs in on Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($8.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.11). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RETA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of RETA opened at $28.28 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

