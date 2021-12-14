Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

