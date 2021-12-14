Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Matthew S. Ramsey Buys 2,500 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 200,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

