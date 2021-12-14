Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $59.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 45.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. 7,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,797. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.58 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

