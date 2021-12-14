SUN (old) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003928 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.