Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.12

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.12 and traded as low as $26.63. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 58,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.