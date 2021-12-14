Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $81,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of DELL opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

