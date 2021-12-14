Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 203,206 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $84,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

