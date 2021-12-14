Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.08 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

