Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.57 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Datadog worth $77,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,733,673 shares of company stock valued at $449,623,455 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,228.70 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.