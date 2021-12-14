Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Citizens Financial Group worth $72,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

