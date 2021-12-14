Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 192,244 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $68,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

