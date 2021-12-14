Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

