Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136,142 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.55. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,390. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

