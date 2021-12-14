Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.