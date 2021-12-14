Strs Ohio Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

