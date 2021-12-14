Strs Ohio Sells 2,245 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.37.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

