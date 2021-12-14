Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $394.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.40 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

