Strs Ohio Purchases 17,588 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

