Strs Ohio Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 550,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 155,544 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

