Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 10,285.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

