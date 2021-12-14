Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 10,285.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile
