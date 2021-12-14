StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 80,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$996,352.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.32 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

