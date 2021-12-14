Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 194.6% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 194.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SEOAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

