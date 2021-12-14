Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Board

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,382. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.87. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.