Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.50% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.70. 513,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,603. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

