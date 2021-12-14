Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of SHOO opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steven Madden stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

