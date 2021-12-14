Steven E. Nell Sells 1,100 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

