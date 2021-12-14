stETH (STETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

