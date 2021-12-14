Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 404,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

