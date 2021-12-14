Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,561 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Repligen were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.18. 2,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.