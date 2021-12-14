Stephens Inc. AR Sells 147,952 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,952 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,656. The company has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

