Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,342 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $388.59. 1,053,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,405,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

