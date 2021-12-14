Stephens Inc. AR Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000.

IWC traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 89,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,270. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

