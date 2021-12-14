Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,420 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $38,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 340,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,858. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

