Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.49% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $76,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

