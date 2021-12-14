Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

