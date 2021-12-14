Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.27

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and $563.79 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00117721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00170427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.24 or 0.07981407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077666 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,480 coins and its circulating supply is 24,629,683,083 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

