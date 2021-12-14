Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$56.00.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.72.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$38.55 on Friday. Stelco has a one year low of C$19.33 and a one year high of C$51.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

