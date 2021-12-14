Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $141.91 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Status has a market capitalization of $263.72 million and approximately $141.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

