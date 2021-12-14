State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $105,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.03.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.70. 21,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

