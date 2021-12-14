State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $77.31 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $77,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $270.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,250 shares of company stock worth $139,904,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

