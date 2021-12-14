State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $69.82 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

AMAT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $146.97. 79,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,392. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

